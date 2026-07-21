Chaos Unleashed in Delhi: Violent Protests Shake Connaught Place

The Delhi Police registered an FIR following vandalism and stone-pelting during protests in Connaught Place and Parliament Street. Miscreants attacked police personnel, damaged vehicles, and violated prohibitory orders, resulting in injuries to over 118 officers. Investigations continue as police urge cooperation in maintaining peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 09:50 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 09:50 IST
Chaos Unleashed in Delhi: Violent Protests Shake Connaught Place
Protesters vandalise police vehicles during CJP's parliament march (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a tumultuous turn of events in the heart of New Delhi, the Delhi Police has lodged an FIR against unidentified individuals linked to the recent unrest at Connaught Place and Parliament Street, according to police sources on Tuesday. The incidents involved vandalism and stone-pelting during a protest that spiraled into violence.

Authorities confirmed that multiple FIRs have been filed under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including rioting, damage to public property, and obstruction of government duties. Miscreants reportedly attacked police vehicles and personnel, with significant incidents near Regal Cinema in the Connaught Place area.

The Delhi Police released footage showing the severity of the situation, highlighting groups pelting stones from behind barricades. They have issued appeals for calm and cooperation, urging protestors to maintain peace and adhere to lawful directives. Despite warnings, aggressive and unruly behavior led to over 118 police injuries during the protest, underscoring a serious threat to public safety.

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