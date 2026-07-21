Chaos Unleashed in Delhi: Violent Protests Shake Connaught Place

In a tumultuous turn of events in the heart of New Delhi, the Delhi Police has lodged an FIR against unidentified individuals linked to the recent unrest at Connaught Place and Parliament Street, according to police sources on Tuesday. The incidents involved vandalism and stone-pelting during a protest that spiraled into violence.

Authorities confirmed that multiple FIRs have been filed under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including rioting, damage to public property, and obstruction of government duties. Miscreants reportedly attacked police vehicles and personnel, with significant incidents near Regal Cinema in the Connaught Place area.

The Delhi Police released footage showing the severity of the situation, highlighting groups pelting stones from behind barricades. They have issued appeals for calm and cooperation, urging protestors to maintain peace and adhere to lawful directives. Despite warnings, aggressive and unruly behavior led to over 118 police injuries during the protest, underscoring a serious threat to public safety.