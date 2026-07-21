India's Lok Sabha Faces a Packed Legislative Agenda Amidst Growing Opposition Demands

The Lok Sabha is set to deliberate on the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, and other legislative matters amidst escalating opposition demands for discussions on educational issues and corruption allegations. Key bills and resolutions are on the docket, promising a heated parliamentary session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 09:49 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 09:49 IST
India's Lok Sabha Faces a Packed Legislative Agenda Amidst Growing Opposition Demands
Parliament building (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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India's Lok Sabha is gearing up for a charged legislative session on Tuesday, with the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, taking center stage. Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the bill, which aims to amend existing judiciary regulations, sparking significant interest and debate.

In addition to this key bill, the day's agenda includes a statutory resolution addressing the disapproval of the Supreme Court judges' ordinance, 2026. Parallel discussions are anticipated around various reports and papers related to multiple ministries, including commerce, agriculture, home affairs, and fisheries, underscoring the diverse focus of the session.

The proceedings come as opposition parties intensify demands for transparency on issues such as the NEET-UG paper leak and alleged financial misappropriations at the Ram Mandir Trust. With the parliamentary session set to continue until August 13, the political stakes and debates promise to be intense and closely watched.

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