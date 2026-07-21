Multiple Fires in Delhi: Swift Rescue Amidst Explosions and Raging Flames

A significant fire erupted in Delhi's Hari Nagar, leading to cylinder explosions and vehicle damage. Emergency services efficiently rescued residents, controlling the blaze. The fire in a tin-shed structure spread to nearby areas, but was contained without casualties. Separate incidents also occurred in Swaroop Colony and Majlis Park.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 09:50 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 09:50 IST
Multiple Fires in Delhi: Swift Rescue Amidst Explosions and Raging Flames
Fire broke out in Hari Nagar's Fateh Nagar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A major fire erupted in the parking area of a residential building in Delhi's Hari Nagar on Tuesday morning. The fire resulted in two cylinder explosions and caused damage to four vehicles. Prompt action by emergency services led to the safe rescue of eight residents endangered by the growing flames.

Delhi Fire Service Assistant Divisional Officer (ADO) Ravi Nath confirmed, "The fire occurred in the parking of a residence on Fateh Nagar Jail Road, Delhi." The crisis, contained by swift intervention, saw firefighters combatting the blaze which spread to nearby structures.

Authorities deployed 15 fire tenders, along with Delhi Police and CATS ambulances, to the scene. Post-containment, cooling operations were conducted to prevent reignition. Assistant Divisional Officer (ADO) Rajesh Kumar Shukla noted, "The fire's origin remains unknown, but the situation is now under control." No casualties were reported.

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