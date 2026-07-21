Indus Waters Treaty in Limbo Amid India's Call for Anti-Terrorism Measures

India announces the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, demanding Pakistan ceases support for cross-border terrorism. The treaty's current form is deemed outdated due to changing demographics and climate challenges. India emphasizes its rights to develop hydropower and manage water resources while still issuing humanitarian flood warnings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 09:49 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 09:49 IST
Indus Waters Treaty in Limbo Amid India's Call for Anti-Terrorism Measures
Gates of the Salal Dam on the Chenab river opened after heavy rainfall (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), a pivotal water-sharing agreement between India and Pakistan, has been suspended by India pending Pakistan's decisive action against cross-border terrorism. According to sources, any future discussions or renegotiations will only be considered once Pakistan demonstrates a credible cessation of its alleged support for terrorism.

Details from official sources reveal that the current treaty, signed in 1960, fails to align with India's socioeconomic and environmental realities, which have drastically evolved over the past six decades. These include demographic growth, increased demand for water and energy, climate change challenges, and advancements in engineering capabilities, factors presented to Pakistan but met with resistance.

India accuses Pakistan of misuse of the treaty’s dispute mechanisms to hinder Indian hydropower projects, citing escalations to international forums as baseless. The Indian government, following a violent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, has reiterated its stance to keep the treaty dormant until terrorism support by Pakistan is conclusively addressed. India, meanwhile, commits to perfecting its hydropower strategies and continues to issue flood warnings on a humanitarian basis.

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