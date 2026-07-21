Torrential Downpour Paralyzes Rajouri as Officials Sound Alarm

Heavy rainfall pummeled Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district early Tuesday, driving local authorities to issue urgent advisories. Residents were cautioned about potential flash floods, landslides, and rising river levels, with officials urging the public to avoid unnecessary travel and steer clear of riverbanks and other vulnerable areas.

The public advisory explicitly warned residents to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary and urged cooperation with emergency services in case of urgent situations. The Rajouri Police reinforced these warnings, predicting a rapid increase in river water levels due to ongoing heavy rains and urging people to vacate risky zones around water bodies and landslide-prone areas.

Across in Himachal Pradesh, Sirmaur district faced similar disruptions, leading Deputy Commissioner Priyanka Verma to close schools on July 20 and 21 following a red alert. Monsoon rains continued to wreak havoc, leaving roads blocked and water supply schemes disrupted, as recorded by the State Emergency Operation Centre.