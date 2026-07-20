Northern Hurdles: Burnham’s Premier Challenge

On Andy Burnham's first day as Prime Minister, he encountered a major challenge when East Midlands Railway slashed many direct services from Sheffield and Nottingham to London. This setback comes as Burnham, the former Mayor of Greater Manchester, pledged to boost northern England's transport connectivity.

The reduction in train services, implemented without an end date, exemplifies the frustrations Burnham aims to tackle — the difficulty Britain faces in reliably managing its infrastructure, largely controlled by private companies with little local accountability.

South Yorkshire's Mayor, Oliver Coppard, described the cuts as a "test case" for Burnham's promises to regional empowerment. Coppard underscored the need for local control, emphasizing that the current situation, where local leaders must urge private firms to improve, is inadequate.