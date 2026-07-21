EIB and CrediaBank launch €100m financing for Greek defence firms

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed the first €50 million tranche of a €100 million financing agreement with CrediaBank, opening a new funding channel for Greek businesses involved in the security and defence sector. The partnership marks the first operation between the two institutions and is expected to unlock up to €200 million in financing through additional leverage. The financing will be provided through CrediaBank to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-cap companies across Greece, with a strong focus on businesses operating in or investing in security and defence activities that meet the EIB's eligibility criteria.

The funding is intended to improve access to long-term loans for productive investments and working capital, giving businesses greater financial flexibility to expand operations, invest in innovation and strengthen their ability to compete in an increasingly strategic industry. The initiative is also expected to support sustainable economic growth by helping companies build resilience while responding to rising demand across Europe's defence supply chains.

Addressing financing gaps in a strategic sector

Many smaller companies working in the security and defence ecosystem struggle to secure suitable financing because of the specialised nature of their activities, including projects with dual civilian and military applications. Limited financial products designed for the sector have often slowed investment despite its growing importance.

The EIB said its financing is designed to ease these challenges by improving lending conditions for eligible businesses and encouraging further private investment. The Bank believes the programme will strengthen confidence in a sector that is becoming increasingly important for Europe's technological capabilities, industrial resilience and security priorities.

Greece expands role in EIB defence programme

The agreement brings CrediaBank into the EIB's Pan-European Security & Defence Lending Envelope, a programme that supports SMEs and mid-cap companies across Europe's security and defence industries. CrediaBank becomes the first non-systemic bank in Europe and only the second Greek bank to join the initiative.

With the addition of CrediaBank, Greece becomes the first country to have more than one participating financial intermediary under the dedicated lending programme, following similar partnerships already established in Germany, France and Spain. The move strengthens Greece's contribution to Europe's efforts to build greater strategic autonomy and reinforce its industrial base.

Partnership extends beyond defence financing

The agreement also marks the beginning of cooperation between the EIB and CrediaBank in leasing finance, allowing businesses to access additional funding options for equipment purchases and other productive investments. Part of the financing may also support companies creating employment opportunities for young people through the EIB's Jobs for Youth initiative, linking economic growth with workforce development.

EIB Vice-President Yannis Tsakiris said Greece is playing an increasingly important role in strengthening Europe's security and defence industrial ecosystem, adding that the partnership will help innovative Greek businesses invest, expand and contribute to Europe's resilience. CrediaBank Chief Executive Officer Eleni Vrettou said the agreement reflects the bank's commitment to supporting investments that improve the competitiveness of the Greek economy while encouraging innovation, advanced technologies and sustainable business growth.