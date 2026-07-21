IAEA launches global platform to track marine microplastic pollution

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has launched the NUTEC Plastics Global Marine Monitoring Platform, bringing together scientific experts from 65 countries to strengthen international cooperation in monitoring microplastic pollution in oceans and coastal areas.

The online platform will act as a global repository where participating laboratories can share data collected through the IAEA's NUTEC Plastics initiative. Scientists, researchers and institutions can access the platform by creating a free IAEA Nucleus account, making it easier to compare findings and improve the global understanding of plastic pollution.

Global network to improve microplastic monitoring

Plastic pollution continues to place growing pressure on marine ecosystems, with an estimated 19 to 23 million tonnes of plastic waste entering the oceans every year. As larger plastic items break down into tiny microplastics, they spread through seawater, coastal sediments and living organisms, creating environmental and ecological challenges that extend across national borders.

The IAEA said effective global monitoring depends on countries collecting data using the same scientific methods. Differences in sampling techniques, laboratory analysis and reporting have often made it difficult for researchers to compare results from different regions.

The newly launched NUTEC Global Marine Monitoring Network brings together specialised laboratories using harmonised protocols so that data collected around the world can be analysed more consistently and used to identify long-term trends.

Scientists receive training and advanced equipment

The agency has invested heavily in building scientific capacity through technical cooperation projects. More than 400 specialists have been trained to collect, process and analyse marine microplastics using standardised methodologies, while over 80 countries have received sampling kits and laboratory equipment to strengthen their monitoring capabilities.

Laboratories participating in the programme have also been equipped with advanced analytical technologies, including Attenuated Total Reflectance-Fourier Transform Infrared (ATR-FTIR) spectroscopy systems, which help scientists determine the chemical composition of plastic particles collected from marine environments.

Researchers involved in the initiative said access to modern equipment allows countries to process uncontaminated samples locally and produce reliable scientific data that can be compared internationally.

Data to support environmental policies

The platform enables participating laboratories to upload monitoring results directly into a shared global database, creating a clearer picture of how microplastics enter, move through and affect marine ecosystems. IAEA officials said the network is the result of years of collaborative scientific work led by the agency's Marine Environmental Laboratories in Monaco and is expected to strengthen evidence-based policymaking on marine plastic pollution.

Scientists from participating countries highlighted how the initiative is already supporting national research programmes. In the Philippines, for example, NUTEC Plastics helped establish the country's first dedicated microplastics research and training facility, with the resulting data now being used to inform environmental decision-making.

By combining nuclear and molecular techniques with harmonised monitoring methods, the IAEA believes countries will be better equipped to develop practical, science-based strategies to reduce plastic pollution and protect marine ecosystems.