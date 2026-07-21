Delhi Police Investigates Escalating Jantar Mantar Protest Violence

The Delhi Police have lodged five FIRs following Monday's violent protest at Jantar Mantar, with potential for more. Efforts are ongoing to identify the culprits from over 250 video recordings. Investigations include assessing premeditated conspiracy and the protest's organization via messaging platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 10:11 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 10:11 IST
Delhi Police Investigates Escalating Jantar Mantar Protest Violence
Delhi Police registers 5 FIRs over alleged vandalism, stone-pelting during CJP protest. Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Delhi Police have filed five First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violent protest that erupted at Jantar Mantar on Monday. The cases relate to incidents of stone-pelting, vandalism, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Sources within the police department confirm that the FIRs, lodged at Parliament Street and Connaught Place police stations, encompass multiple violations under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. These include charges of rioting, damage to public property, and the theft of police equipment during the protest.

The investigation now heavily relies on extensive video evidence, with over 250 video clips available for analysis. Authorities are examining footage from mobile devices, CCTV, drones, and body cameras to identify participants, determine any prior criminal history, and ascertain whether the violence was premeditated or orchestrated through online platforms like WhatsApp or Telegram.

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