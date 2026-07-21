Protest Talks on NEET-UG Leak: No Resolutions Yet

After discussions with the Cockroach Janata Party delegation, Union Health Minister JP Nadda described the meeting as 'fine'. Briefing journalists at the NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting, he simply stated, 'It was fine, it is always fine'.

Nadda's talks with CJP leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das took place as protests gathered momentum, with thousands marching towards Parliament. They demanded the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan due to the alleged NEET-UG 2026 leak and sought Rs 1 crore compensations for the affected families.

Amid calls for activist Sonam Wangchuk's immediate release from hospital, CJP vowed to persist with protests until Pradhan resigns. Ranka emphasized the conveyed demands, noting the lack of any governmental commitment, while highlighting the peaceful protestors' determination to achieve their goals.

Nadda remarked on X about the unique step of protestors initiating dialogue, expressing the ongoing nature of discussions. In a positive atmosphere, the protestors submitted a written petition. Nadda called for ending the sit-in to restore calm.

Delhi police reported 118 injuries among police ranks, including high-ranking officials. The protest also resulted in about 60 injured demonstrators.