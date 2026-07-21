Protest Talks on NEET-UG Leak: No Resolutions Yet

Union Health Minister JP Nadda met with the Cockroach Janata Party as protests escalated over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. The meeting concluded without concrete commitments but marked the first time protestors initiated talks. Demonstrators continue to demand Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 10:13 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 10:13 IST
Protest Talks on NEET-UG Leak: No Resolutions Yet
Union Health Minister JP Nadda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After discussions with the Cockroach Janata Party delegation, Union Health Minister JP Nadda described the meeting as 'fine'. Briefing journalists at the NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting, he simply stated, 'It was fine, it is always fine'.

Nadda's talks with CJP leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das took place as protests gathered momentum, with thousands marching towards Parliament. They demanded the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan due to the alleged NEET-UG 2026 leak and sought Rs 1 crore compensations for the affected families.

Amid calls for activist Sonam Wangchuk's immediate release from hospital, CJP vowed to persist with protests until Pradhan resigns. Ranka emphasized the conveyed demands, noting the lack of any governmental commitment, while highlighting the peaceful protestors' determination to achieve their goals.

Nadda remarked on X about the unique step of protestors initiating dialogue, expressing the ongoing nature of discussions. In a positive atmosphere, the protestors submitted a written petition. Nadda called for ending the sit-in to restore calm.

Delhi police reported 118 injuries among police ranks, including high-ranking officials. The protest also resulted in about 60 injured demonstrators.

TRENDING

1
TRAI report finds Jio leads mobile network performance in Tamil Nadu test

TRAI report finds Jio leads mobile network performance in Tamil Nadu test

India
2
TRAI releases mobile network performance report for MP highways and Bhopal

TRAI releases mobile network performance report for MP highways and Bhopal

India
3
New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand
4
Coupang Data Leak Raises U.S.-South Korea Tensions

Coupang Data Leak Raises U.S.-South Korea Tensions

South Korea

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How Malaysia's MENTARI Mental Health Model Is Transforming Healthcare, Jobs and Communities

AfDB Report Warns Poverty and Food Insecurity Could Delay Africa's Sustainable Development Goals

From AI Hype to Public Trust: OECD Outlines Roadmap for Responsible Government Adoption

Why Asia-Pacific's Financial Markets Must Catch Up With Its Economic Rise to Drive Future Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026