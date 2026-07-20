Mastercard Foundation launches $500 million Africa university prize

The Mastercard Foundation has launched the Africa Higher Education for Transformation (AHEFT) Prize, a new initiative backed by a $500 million commitment over the next decade to recognise African universities that are transforming higher education and creating better opportunities for young people. Five institutions from Ethiopia, Burkina Faso, Ghana, Uganda and Rwanda have been named the inaugural winners, with each receiving $3 million to expand programmes that improve education, research, innovation and employment outcomes.

Five universities receive inaugural awards

The first AHEFT Prize recipients are Addis Ababa University in Ethiopia, the International Institute for Water and Environmental Engineering (2iE) in Burkina Faso, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Ghana, Muni University in Uganda and the University of Rwanda. The funding will support projects agreed between the Mastercard Foundation and each institution to strengthen opportunities for young people and build long-term institutional capacity.

Mastercard Foundation President and CEO Sewit Ahderom said the prize recognises African universities that are reshaping higher education and helping institutions become drivers of economic opportunity across the continent.

Universities recognised for innovation and community impact

Addis Ababa University received recognition for excellence in research and innovation through its work in aligning research with national priorities and improving healthcare. Its partnership with Tikur Anbessa Specialized Hospital, which serves around 884,000 patients each year, supports clinical training, medical research and healthcare delivery.

The International Institute for Water and Environmental Engineering (2iE) was honoured for excellence in teaching and learning. The institute has trained more than 13,000 graduates, with 70% securing employment within a year and more than 95% remaining in Africa to work in sectors such as water, climate, energy and infrastructure. KNUST was recognised for building one of Africa's leading research and innovation ecosystems by converting scientific research into startups, business solutions and technologies that contribute to economic growth.

Muni University received the award for its success in helping refugees and underserved young people move into employment through its Refugee and Host Community Youth Empowerment and Transformation Initiative (RETI), where up to 70% of participants find jobs within three months of completing the programme.

The University of Rwanda was recognised for excellence in health after training more than 26,000 health professionals and extending community-based healthcare services to nearly 500,000 people. The university has also emerged as a regional leader in digital health, vaccinology, biomedical engineering and health systems innovation.

Long-term investment in African higher education

The AHEFT Prize recognises institutions making a lasting impact in areas including teaching and learning, research and innovation, entrepreneurship, employment, climate, agriculture, health and STEM, digital technology and artificial intelligence.

Over the next 10 years, the Mastercard Foundation plans to recognise and support at least 150 higher education institutions across Africa. The inaugural winners will receive their awards during the Higher Education Transformation Convening in Accra, Ghana, on 22 September 2026.