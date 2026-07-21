TVNZ Board Welcomes Two New Directors with Media and Finance Expertise

New Zealand's public broadcaster TVNZ is set to strengthen its leadership after the appointment of Keren Blakey and Mandy Pattinson to its Board. Media and Communications Minister Paul Goldsmith announced the appointments, saying both women bring extensive professional experience that will support the broadcaster as it responds to the changing demands of New Zealand's media sector.

Goldsmith said the appointments will reinforce the board's governance at a time when the media industry continues to face rapid shifts in audience habits, digital competition and evolving business models. He expressed confidence that the new directors would help guide TVNZ through both current challenges and future opportunities while contributing to the organisation's long-term direction.

The Minister said the combination of financial, governance and media expertise offered by the two appointees would strengthen the board's ability to make informed decisions in an increasingly competitive broadcasting environment.

Keren Blakey Brings Strong Governance and Financial Expertise

Keren Blakey joins the board with an extensive background in finance, audit and risk management developed over many years in senior leadership positions. She previously served as both a partner and chair at PricewaterhouseCoopers New Zealand, where she gained broad experience advising organisations on governance and financial oversight.

She also continues to serve in governance roles across the health sector, including as a director and chair of the Audit and Risk Committee at Southern Cross Medical Care. Her experience is expected to support TVNZ in maintaining strong financial management and effective oversight.

Mandy Pattinson Adds Deep Media Industry Knowledge

Mandy Pattinson brings more than two decades of executive experience across the media industry, giving her a detailed understanding of the commercial and operational pressures facing broadcasters. Her background includes expertise in revenue generation, an area that remains important as media companies adapt to changing advertising markets and digital consumption trends.

Alongside her executive experience, Pattinson has a legal background in media law, providing valuable knowledge of regulatory compliance and risk management. Her experience is expected to help the board navigate the legal and commercial issues that continue to shape New Zealand's broadcasting landscape.

Supporting TVNZ's Future Direction

The appointments reflect the Government's focus on strengthening TVNZ's governance with directors who bring complementary skills across finance, business leadership and the media sector. As the broadcaster continues to evolve in a rapidly changing environment, the expanded expertise on the board is expected to support strategic decision-making and help position TVNZ for future growth.