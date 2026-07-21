Quad Ministerial Meeting in Manila: A Beacon of Stability in Uncertain Times

The upcoming Quad Ministerial Meeting in Manila brings hope amid global instability, as expressed by Philippines Ambassador Josel F Ignacio. Highlighting the importance of the Quad partnership, Ignacio anticipates meaningful outcomes in regional concerns, including discussions on maritime safety and South China Sea developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 10:55 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 10:55 IST
Quad Ministerial Meeting in Manila: A Beacon of Stability in Uncertain Times
Philippines Ambassador to India Josel F Ignacio (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Philippines Ambassador to India, Josel F Ignacio, emphasized the significance of the forthcoming Quad Ministerial Meeting in Manila, stating it as a positive signal in today's unstable geopolitical climate. The meeting involving India, the United States, Japan, and Australia is anticipated to address pressing regional issues, according to Ignacio.

Ignacio highlighted the importance of these nations as key allies and partners of the Philippines, describing the meeting as timely. "In a world marked by uncertainty, the Quad gathering in Manila underscores a collective commitment to confront global challenges effectively," he remarked during an interview with ANI.

The meeting, scheduled shortly after the prior conclusion of talks in New Delhi, demonstrates the steadfast dedication of Quad members to contribute meaningfully to resolving current geopolitical tensions, particularly regarding maritime safety and freedom of navigation in the South China Sea. The grouping's focus remains on maintaining peace and stability within the Indo-Pacific region.

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