FIFA Launches Investigation After World Cup Final Brawl

FIFA has initiated a disciplinary probe into a post-match brawl that erupted after Spain's narrow 1-0 triumph over Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. This contentious encounter unfolded in New Jersey, sparking tension and a full-scale investigation following Spain's clinching of their second World Cup title.

Shortly after the decisive whistle, chaos ensued as Argentina's Leandro Paredes and Spain's Eric Garcia engaged in a confrontation that escalated into an on-field scuffle involving players and officials from both sides. Television footage captured Paredes seemingly placing a hand on Garcia's throat, leading to further clashes before officials intervened.

The tense atmosphere was further fueled by Argentina being reduced to 10 men after Enzo Fernandez's dismissal during normal time, a scenario not seen in 16 years of World Cup finals. Despite this, the match ended with a show of sportsmanship as players and coaches exchanged gestures of goodwill, sealing Spain's victory after Ferran Torres' decisive extra-time goal.