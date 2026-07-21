Priyanka Gandhi Blasts Police Handling of Student Protests: A Call for Action

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra condemns police action against protests by the Cockroach Janata Party, highlighting student sacrifices and future concerns. Congress, including Sonia Gandhi and Manish Tewari, support students amid NEET-UG 2026 exam paper leak protests, urging ministerial resignation and sparking nationwide outrage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 10:49 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 10:49 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Blasts Police Handling of Student Protests: A Call for Action
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a vehement critique, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday condemned the police crackdown on Cockroach Janata Party protesters in the national capital. She underscored that the youth face legitimate challenges, with their future at risk, as families sacrifice to ensure a better tomorrow.

Priyanka Gandhi voiced the struggles of students, emphasizing the deep-seated issues they encounter in pursuit of a brighter future. She expressed disdain for the ongoing situation, labeling it a persistent problem that has gone unaddressed for years.

Reinforcing the party's stance, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi expressed concern over police actions. Manish Tewari also highlighted the issue amid the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak protests, as opposition criticism mounts against the government's response.

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