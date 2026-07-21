CM Yogi Adityanath Unveils Rs 748 Crore Development Projects Amidst Allegations Against Samajwadi Party

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Tuesday that he would inaugurate and lay the foundation for 153 development projects exceeding Rs 748 crore across the Assembly constituencies of Bahraich and Shravasti districts. The initiative aims to bolster public confidence and advance welfare schemes, aligning with the government's goal of achieving 'Antyodaya.

Adityanath emphasized that certificates, cheques, keys, study kits, and Ayushman cards would be distributed to beneficiaries of public welfare schemes. He reiterated that initiatives from 'Antyodaya to Rashtroday' are set to drive Uttar Pradesh's development and self-reliance forward significantly.

On another note, Adityanath accused the Samajwadi Party of financial mismanagement in infrastructure projects, specifically the JPNIC and Purvanchal Expressway. He also announced plans for a new corridor for Lodheshwar Mahadev temple in Barabanki, inspired by the Kashi Vishwanath Dham-style redevelopment.