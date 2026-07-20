High-Flying Deals: Aircraft Orders Soar at Farnborough Airshow

The Farnborough International Airshow has opened with airlines unveiling numerous aircraft orders. Aviation giants Airbus and Boeing face supply-chain issues, potentially dampening record order expectations. Notable deals include SMBC Aviation Capital's order of 737 MAX and A320neo-family jets, along with Indigo's memorandum with CFM International for over 1,000 engines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 22:11 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 22:11 IST
High-Flying Deals: Aircraft Orders Soar at Farnborough Airshow
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The Farnborough International Airshow kicked off on Monday, showcasing a flurry of aircraft orders from major players in the aviation industry. Attendees anticipate more announcements throughout the week, despite predictions that the total number of deals might not reach the expected 800, largely due to ongoing supply-chain issues faced by manufacturers like Airbus and Boeing.

Highlights from the show include SMBC Aviation Capital's significant order for 100 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and 100 Airbus A320neo-family jets. Additionally, India's Indigo has secured a record-breaking agreement with CFM International to purchase over 1,000 LEAP-1A engines, while Riyadh Air expanded its Boeing 787 Dreamliners order.

Further deals saw Philippine Airlines committing to 20 Boeing 787-10 Dreamliners, and British Airways choosing Pratt & Whitney engines for their incoming Airbus jets. These transactions underscore the ongoing demand for advanced aircraft, even as the industry contends with production challenges.

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