High-Flying Deals: Aircraft Orders Soar at Farnborough Airshow

The Farnborough International Airshow kicked off on Monday, showcasing a flurry of aircraft orders from major players in the aviation industry. Attendees anticipate more announcements throughout the week, despite predictions that the total number of deals might not reach the expected 800, largely due to ongoing supply-chain issues faced by manufacturers like Airbus and Boeing.

Highlights from the show include SMBC Aviation Capital's significant order for 100 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and 100 Airbus A320neo-family jets. Additionally, India's Indigo has secured a record-breaking agreement with CFM International to purchase over 1,000 LEAP-1A engines, while Riyadh Air expanded its Boeing 787 Dreamliners order.

Further deals saw Philippine Airlines committing to 20 Boeing 787-10 Dreamliners, and British Airways choosing Pratt & Whitney engines for their incoming Airbus jets. These transactions underscore the ongoing demand for advanced aircraft, even as the industry contends with production challenges.