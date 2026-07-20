Cassava expands Africa's cloud connectivity with Azure milestone

Cassava Technologies has strengthened Africa's cloud infrastructure by making its Africa Data Centres facility in Johannesburg one of the continent's first locations to support Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute Metro, giving businesses faster, more secure and resilient access to Microsoft's cloud services. The development positions Johannesburg among a small group of global technology hubs offering advanced cloud connectivity and is expected to support the growing demand for artificial intelligence, digital services and mission-critical business applications across Africa.

Johannesburg becomes Africa's first ExpressRoute Metro hub

Africa Data Centres' JHB1 facility has been designated a Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute Metro peering location, becoming the second peering site within Johannesburg's metro network capable of supporting the service. ExpressRoute Metro enables organisations to connect to Microsoft Azure through two separate peering locations within the same metropolitan area using a single connection. This built-in redundancy improves reliability and reduces the risk of service interruptions for critical business workloads.

Cassava said the designation marks an important step in strengthening Africa's digital infrastructure and reflects growing confidence in the continent's ability to support next-generation cloud computing and AI-driven technologies.

Secure CloudConnect combines connectivity and cybersecurity

Through its cloud and cybersecurity business Liquid C2, Cassava has introduced Secure CloudConnect, a fully managed service that combines private cloud connectivity with integrated cybersecurity protection. Liquid C2 is currently the only provider with an on-net presence across both Johannesburg peering locations, allowing organisations to access Microsoft's cloud platform through a secure and resilient network.

The company said the service is designed to help businesses improve operational resilience, simplify cloud management, strengthen cybersecurity and meet increasing regulatory requirements related to business continuity, risk management and data protection.

Investment supports Africa's digital transformation

Cassava Technologies said the milestone reflects its strategy of combining the infrastructure capabilities of Africa Data Centres with the cloud and cybersecurity expertise of Liquid C2 to provide organisations with a trusted digital foundation for future growth. Microsoft South Africa Chief Executive Officer Vukani Mngxati said South Africa is playing an increasingly important role in the global AI economy and that resilient digital infrastructure will be essential for supporting innovation and economic growth. Cassava added that expanding secure cloud connectivity across Africa will help businesses adopt advanced digital technologies more confidently while improving speed, security and reliability for enterprise operations across the continent.