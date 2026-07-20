Tragedy at Sea: Guyana Ferry Capsizes

In a tragic maritime incident, Guyana's government announced the recovery of 10 bodies from a ferry that capsized over the weekend. The disaster occurred with 133 individuals on board.

The vessel overturned late on Saturday, raising questions about the accuracy of the passenger list and prompting an investigation into suspected drug use by the crew.

Authorities are working diligently to uncover the circumstances surrounding the accident, while families mourn the loss of their loved ones.