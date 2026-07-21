India Greenlights E20 Petrol After Successful Validation

The Indian government endorses E20 petrol for nationwide use after extensive testing by ARAI validates engine durability, emissions, and vehicle performance. The Ethanol Blended Petrol Programme, introduced through a structured, scientific process, ensures E20 vehicles have undergone rigorous evaluation without causing abnormal wear or compatibility issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 11:01 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 11:01 IST
India Greenlights E20 Petrol After Successful Validation
Representative image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Indian government's approval of E20 petrol for national use comes after thorough testing by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI). Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi confirmed that this decision followed a meticulously scientific process examining engine durability, emissions, and overall vehicle performance.

The Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) Programme's phased implementation involved key stakeholders, including NITI Aayog, Oil Marketing Companies, and automobile manufacturers. Extensive laboratory studies and field trials ensured E20's compatibility with existing vehicles, affirming that it does not cause abnormal wear or performance issues.

While ARAI and industry partners like the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) found E20 to improve ride quality and reduce emissions, the government has no plans to further increase ethanol blending or introduce it in diesel. Decisions will be based on future evaluations and stakeholder consultations.

TRENDING

1
TRAI report finds Jio leads mobile network performance in Tamil Nadu test

TRAI report finds Jio leads mobile network performance in Tamil Nadu test

India
2
TRAI releases mobile network performance report for MP highways and Bhopal

TRAI releases mobile network performance report for MP highways and Bhopal

India
3
New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand
4
Coupang Data Leak Raises U.S.-South Korea Tensions

Coupang Data Leak Raises U.S.-South Korea Tensions

South Korea

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How Malaysia's MENTARI Mental Health Model Is Transforming Healthcare, Jobs and Communities

AfDB Report Warns Poverty and Food Insecurity Could Delay Africa's Sustainable Development Goals

From AI Hype to Public Trust: OECD Outlines Roadmap for Responsible Government Adoption

Why Asia-Pacific's Financial Markets Must Catch Up With Its Economic Rise to Drive Future Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026