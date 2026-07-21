India Greenlights E20 Petrol After Successful Validation

The Indian government's approval of E20 petrol for national use comes after thorough testing by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI). Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi confirmed that this decision followed a meticulously scientific process examining engine durability, emissions, and overall vehicle performance.

The Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) Programme's phased implementation involved key stakeholders, including NITI Aayog, Oil Marketing Companies, and automobile manufacturers. Extensive laboratory studies and field trials ensured E20's compatibility with existing vehicles, affirming that it does not cause abnormal wear or performance issues.

While ARAI and industry partners like the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) found E20 to improve ride quality and reduce emissions, the government has no plans to further increase ethanol blending or introduce it in diesel. Decisions will be based on future evaluations and stakeholder consultations.