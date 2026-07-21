Global Chess League Launches Road2GCL to Engage Fans Ahead of Season 4

The Global Chess League (GCL) has announced the return of its community engagement initiative, Road2GCL, celebrating World Chess Day on Monday. This program aims to unite players, clubs, schools, creators, and enthusiasts as the stage is set for Season 4 in Bengaluru, scheduled from September 3 to 14.

Road2GCL is designed to make the journey to the Global Chess League as thrilling as the tournament itself. Through engaging activities, competitions, and creative collaborations ahead of Season 4, the league seeks to offer meaningful interactions for chess aficionados. One of the central features is the Road2GCL Contenders competition, offering upcoming talents a chance to compete with stars via a multi-stage qualification process culminating in a final showdown.

The inaugural edition saw stars like Jose Martinez, WGM Mai Narva, and IM Faustino Oro emerge triumphant in their categories, with this year's event certain to highlight fresh talent. GCL Commissioner Gourav Rakshit noted that their vision reimagines chess engagement both during and beyond the tournament. Season 4 promises to host 36 top Grandmasters, including World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen and FIDE Women's World Cup champion Divya Deshmukh, marking a significant milestone for the league in India.

Additionally, Road2GCL will include 'Shining Stars,' promoting community-led activities, and 'Road2GCL Creators,' a program aimed at drawing new audiences into the chess fold. Since its inception, the Global Chess League has introduced numerous innovations, and Road2GCL extends this pioneering spirit, creating fresh avenues for engagement before the tournament's commencement in Bengaluru.