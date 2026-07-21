Aerial Innovation: India-Russia Drone Partnership Takes Flight

AVPL International, in association with the Drone Tech Multi-State Cooperative Society Ltd., has proudly hosted an elite Russian delegation at AVPL Drone City in Sisai, Haryana. The high-profile visit is a notable achievement in furthering India-Russia relations in drone technology, advanced manufacturing, and industrial partnerships.

The Russian delegation featured Mr. Leonid V. Artemov of the Skolkovo Foundation and Mr. Sergey V. Vikharev from UITC Consortium, with strategic discussions planned around technology transfer, joint manufacturing, and opening channels for global market access. The focus is to explore new investment avenues and enable technology exchanges.

The Haryana government's proactive stance has supported the development of AVPL Drone City, with substantial funding reinforcing the state's commitment to creating a premier drone and tech ecosystem. Welcoming drone startups and tech firms, the initiative aims to position Haryana as a leader in the sector globally, while generating employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for the local populace.