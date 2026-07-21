PM Modi Backs NEET Students Amid Exam Paper Leak; Emphasizes Farmer Welfare in FTAs

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju highlights PM Modi's stand with students after NEET exam paper leak, advocating strict action against culprits. In the NDA Parliamentary meeting, Modi assures farmers' interests in FTAs and welcomes new Rajya Sabha MPs, emphasizing the government's commitment to significant national issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 11:03 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 11:03 IST
PM Modi Backs NEET Students Amid Exam Paper Leak; Emphasizes Farmer Welfare in FTAs
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reaffirmed the government's support for students amid the NEET exam paper leak scandal. He emphasized the necessity for stringent action against those responsible, describing the leak as a national concern that should not become a political issue.

Rijiju, addressing the press post-NDA Parliamentary Party 'Mangal Milan' meeting, cited the Prime Minister's instructions for legal experts' involvement in formulating responses and actions against the irregularities. This development follows escalating protests by the CJP and a meeting with Union Health Minister JP Nadda over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

The Parliamentary meeting, described by Rijiju as very productive, also included discussions on recent Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) and the introduction of new Rajya Sabha MPs like Nitin Nabin. Emphasizing farmer welfare, Modi reiterated commitments to safeguarding agricultural interests in trade deals, ensuring they benefit both farmers and the nation.

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