Swift Justice: Three Arrested in Mysuru for Gruesome Crime

Police in T Narasipura, Karnataka, apprehended three men on charges of kidnapping, gang-rape, and robbery of a West Bengal woman. The alleged crime occurred on July 18-19, 2026. All suspects were arrested within 24 hours of the complaint. The victim is receiving medical care and legal proceedings are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 16:41 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 16:41 IST
Swift Justice: Three Arrested in Mysuru for Gruesome Crime
Representative image (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a swift breakthrough, the T Narasipura Police in Karnataka detained three men on charges of kidnapping, gang-raping, and robbing a 30-year-old woman from West Bengal. The accused, Kiran, Kishore, and Riyan, are all residents of T. Narasipura town.

Police reports state that the harrowing incident unfolded between the night of July 18 and early morning July 19, 2026. The victim was reportedly intercepted near a private bus stand and forcibly taken by the accused. She was driven to multiple locations before being assaulted at a lodge in Chamarajanagar district.

Following an exhaustive investigation, the suspects were nabbed within 24 hours. A case has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the matter has been brought before the T Narasipura judicial authorities. The victim is under medical care as legal processes continue.

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