GM Boosts Earnings Outlook Amid Strong SUV, Truck Sales

General Motors has revised its annual earnings forecast upward following a remarkable 30% surge in second-quarter profits, propelled by lucrative sales of SUVs and trucks. The automaker's performance exceeded analyst expectations, even amid economic turbulence marked by high gas prices, inflation, and sluggish job growth.

With strong profits in North America as its anchor, GM shares saw a slight premarket drop of about 1%. The company's quarterly earnings before interest and tax reached $3.9 billion, up from approximately $3 billion the previous year. Adjusted profit per share was $3.57, surpassing analysts' forecasts of $3.20, according to LSEG data.

Despite the successful quarter, GM faces ongoing challenges, including tariffs and supply chain costs. In a bid to mitigate these pressures, CEO Mary Barra announced plans to increase U.S. factory work. Net income for the quarter fell by 31% to $1.3 billion, largely due to restructuring costs related to electric vehicle operations.