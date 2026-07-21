Shock in Waterford: Church Service Knife Attack

A knife attack during a Catholic Church service in Waterford, Ireland, left a woman in her 50s with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The incident occurred in the seaside town of Tramore just before 10:00 AM local time.

Police have arrested a man in his 30s in connection with the assault. The woman was swiftly taken to the hospital for treatment, and the community has responded with commendable courage.

The local Catholic diocese expressed profound shock and praised parishioners who intervened during the dangerous situation. The diocese's statement highlighted the bravery displayed by churchgoers during this alarming event.