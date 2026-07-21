Supreme Court Restores Kerala Waqf Board's Powers Amid Legal Dispute

The Supreme Court on Tuesday altered sections of the Kerala High Court's previous ruling that had limited the operations of the Kerala State Waqf Board due to challenges about its composition under the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The apex court has reinstated the Board's right to make policy decisions and approve capital spending.

The bench included Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. They ruled out the High Court's instruction that the Board operate under the supervision of the Joint Secretary to the State Government, asserting that the Joint Secretary would now be a participating Board member only.

Justice Joymalya Bagchi questioned the decision to limit the Board's operations solely based on composition challenges, arguing the unnecessary halt. With both parties presenting cases, the Supreme Court ordered an acceleration of hearing by the Kerala High Court, following a challenge by the Waqf Board against the High Court's July interim order.