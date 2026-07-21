Supreme Court Restores Kerala Waqf Board's Powers Amid Legal Dispute

The Supreme Court has partially overturned a Kerala High Court interim order that limited the Kerala State Waqf Board's functions, restoring its authority on policy decisions and capital expenditure. The High Court's requirement for Board supervision under a Joint Secretary has been rescinded, with a call for an expedited hearing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 17:01 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 17:01 IST
Supreme Court Restores Kerala Waqf Board's Powers Amid Legal Dispute
Supreme Court of India (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Tuesday altered sections of the Kerala High Court's previous ruling that had limited the operations of the Kerala State Waqf Board due to challenges about its composition under the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The apex court has reinstated the Board's right to make policy decisions and approve capital spending.

The bench included Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. They ruled out the High Court's instruction that the Board operate under the supervision of the Joint Secretary to the State Government, asserting that the Joint Secretary would now be a participating Board member only.

Justice Joymalya Bagchi questioned the decision to limit the Board's operations solely based on composition challenges, arguing the unnecessary halt. With both parties presenting cases, the Supreme Court ordered an acceleration of hearing by the Kerala High Court, following a challenge by the Waqf Board against the High Court's July interim order.

TRENDING

1
TRAI report finds Jio leads mobile network performance in Tamil Nadu test

TRAI report finds Jio leads mobile network performance in Tamil Nadu test

India
2
TRAI releases mobile network performance report for MP highways and Bhopal

TRAI releases mobile network performance report for MP highways and Bhopal

India
3
New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand
4
Coupang Data Leak Raises U.S.-South Korea Tensions

Coupang Data Leak Raises U.S.-South Korea Tensions

South Korea

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Digital Risks Parents Fear Are Already Spilling Into Real Life

Plenty of Waste, Too Little Energy: What Is Holding Back Africa’s Biogas Boom?

How Malaysia's MENTARI Mental Health Model Is Transforming Healthcare, Jobs and Communities

AfDB Report Warns Poverty and Food Insecurity Could Delay Africa's Sustainable Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026