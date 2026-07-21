Houthi Naval Blockade Threatens Shipping in Red Sea

In a bold move, Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi militia has declared a naval blockade at Saudi Arabian ports, issuing a stark warning to shipping companies to avoid loading or discharging cargo in the area. The announcement comes as the Houthis threaten to target any violators, further escalating tensions in the region.

The blockade, which started at 1201 GMT on July 20, marks a potential new front in the conflict involving the United States, Iran, and Saudi Arabia. The blockade could significantly disrupt global energy supplies and trade, intensifying fears of shortages beyond the Gulf as it impacts a critical maritime route.

The Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center, the entity responsible for issuing such warnings, emphasized the seriousness of the blockade. Shipping companies are urged to exercise caution, as the closure of the Red Sea's southern gateway could have far-reaching implications for Saudi Arabia's trade routes.