Portugal's Strategic Investment: €3 Billion Frigate Deal with Italy

Portugal has struck a €3 billion deal to acquire three frigates from Italy's shipbuilder, Fincantieri. The purchase is geared towards modernizing Portugal's naval capabilities in response to evolving global threats. The move underscores Europe's focus on enhancing strategic autonomy and reinforcing its defense industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 00:21 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 00:21 IST
Portugal's Strategic Investment: €3 Billion Frigate Deal with Italy
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Portugal has announced a significant €3 billion agreement to purchase three advanced multi-purpose frigates from the renowned Italian shipbuilder, Fincantieri. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni enthusiastically hailed the deal as a major advancement for Europe's defense sector.

The acquisition includes comprehensive packages covering sustainment, technology transfer, and requirements ensuring the operational efficiency of the vessels for a remarkable service life of at least 30 years. Deliveries are scheduled between 2029 and 2030, aligning with Portugal's naval modernization plans.

This strategic move positions Portugal at the forefront of addressing new global security challenges and honors Europe's commitment to collective security. The announcement led to a notable uptick in Fincantieri's market shares, reflecting investor confidence in the burgeoning European defense industry.

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