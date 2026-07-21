Lebanese Army Advances in Historic Peace Initiative with Israel

The Lebanese army has commenced deployment in the southern town of Zawtar al-Gharbiyeh as Israeli forces withdraw. This strategic movement follows a U.S.-mediated agreement, with Lebanon aiming to regain control over territories under Israeli occupation.

The initiative, known as the pilot zone programme, is designed to confiscate weapons from the Hezbollah group and oversee the phased withdrawal of Israeli troops. It marks a significant step in efforts to stabilize the region and enable the return of Lebanese residents who have been displaced.

The Lebanese army has urged local residents to stay away until security improves. Meanwhile, Israeli officials remain skeptical about Lebanese capabilities but view the agreement as a promising step towards lasting peace. Further talks are expected between Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and U.S. President Donald Trump.