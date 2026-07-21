Global Stocks Rise Amid Oil Retreat and Tensions in the Middle East

On Tuesday, global stocks climbed as oil prices receded following mediation efforts in the Middle East. Investors are now focusing on corporate earnings reports to assess the ongoing viability of AI investments.

Tensions escalated with Yemen's Houthis declaring a potential naval blockade on Saudi Arabia, potentially disrupting energy supplies as U.S.-Iran conflicts intensify. Mediation attempts are underway for a 10-day ceasefire.

U.S. President Trump imposed heavy tariffs on Canadian imports, while investor attention turns to earnings from key players like Alphabet and Intel, testing the robustness of AI-related trades amidst economic uncertainties.