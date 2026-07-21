Mediation Boosts Wall Street Amid AI Earnings Focus

U.S. stock index futures experienced a rise on Tuesday, driven by renewed mediation efforts in the Middle East, which buoyed investor sentiment. Amid existing pressures, the focus shifted to upcoming corporate earnings, particularly pivotal for the AI market's trajectory.

Markets grappled with mixed signals from the ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict after reports of a proposed 10-day ceasefire by mediators. The intensifying skirmish, coupled with the Houthis' announced naval blockade on Saudi Arabia, posed threats to global energy supplies and trade.

Following a brief surge, Brent crude futures receded from a one-month high, spurred by hopes of conflict resolution. This dip in oil prices positively influenced equities, notably lifting semiconductor stocks. Investor attention remained on the earnings of tech giants Alphabet and Intel, crucial in determining the AI sector's prospects.