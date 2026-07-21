Germany Eyes Control Over Tank Maker KNDS
German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius plans to ensure Germany retains significant influence over the tank manufacturer KNDS. Negotiations with French partners are expected to solidify this partnership, ensuring equal control of crucial technology. Decisions regarding this collaboration will unfold in the coming weeks.
- Country:
- Germany
German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius announced on Tuesday that steps will be taken to maintain Germany's influence over tank manufacturer KNDS.
The German government plans to negotiate with French partners to determine how this collaboration will ensure balanced control over essential technology.
Pistorius emphasized the importance of these discussions, stating that decisions are expected in the upcoming weeks during his visit to a company site in Kassel.