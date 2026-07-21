Russian forces have successfully taken control of the village of Volokhivske, located in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, showcasing an ongoing strategic offensive. The forces have also targeted infrastructure utilized by Kyiv's military in the significant port city of Odesa, according to credible sources.

News agencies have relayed this information, citing statements from the Defence Ministry that highlight Russia's military maneuvers within these regions. These moves underscore the continuing tensions and conflict in the area.

Nevertheless, the authenticity of these battlefield reports remains unverified, as Reuters has not yet been able to confirm them independently. The situation continues to evolve with international eyes closely monitoring developments.