The Kremlin announced on Tuesday that Ukrainian assaults on Wildberries warehouses have resulted in substantial financial hits for the company and other regional enterprises. This development marks a new strain in the already tense relations between Russia and Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov addressed inquiries regarding the incidents, affirming the situation's complexity and denying Ukrainian allegations that Wildberries engages in the distribution of military supplies for Russia, which are purportedly used in ongoing conflicts.

The statements highlight the growing economic repercussions of the conflict for Russian businesses, adding to the diplomatic friction between the two nations.