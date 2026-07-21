Tragedy in Gaza: Family Perishes in Israeli Airstrike

An Israeli airstrike in Gaza City resulted in the tragic loss of a father, his wife, and four children. The attack comes amidst ongoing conflict despite a ceasefire agreement. The family home was engulfed in flames, with health officials confirming the deaths. Efforts to mediate peace continue to face challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 15:34 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 15:34 IST
Tragedy in Gaza: Family Perishes in Israeli Airstrike
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  • Country:
  • Palestine

An Israeli airstrike on Tuesday claimed the lives of a family in Gaza City, leaving their home ablaze, according to health officials. The strike is the latest in a series of deadly attacks following a U.S.-backed ceasefire agreed over nine months ago.

The victims, identified as Firas Al-Masri, his wife Salsabeel, and their four children, perished as medics confirmed the house in the Sabra neighborhood was the target. The Israeli military stated it had targeted a Hamas militant and is still assessing the results.

Footage from Reuters depicted rescue workers battling to extinguish the fire and retrieve bodies. Abu Yusuf Al-Masri, lamenting the loss of his family members, expressed the absence of safety in the area amid ongoing tensions and sporadic violence.

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