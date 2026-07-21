Tragedy in Gaza: Family Perishes in Israeli Airstrike

An Israeli airstrike on Tuesday claimed the lives of a family in Gaza City, leaving their home ablaze, according to health officials. The strike is the latest in a series of deadly attacks following a U.S.-backed ceasefire agreed over nine months ago.

The victims, identified as Firas Al-Masri, his wife Salsabeel, and their four children, perished as medics confirmed the house in the Sabra neighborhood was the target. The Israeli military stated it had targeted a Hamas militant and is still assessing the results.

Footage from Reuters depicted rescue workers battling to extinguish the fire and retrieve bodies. Abu Yusuf Al-Masri, lamenting the loss of his family members, expressed the absence of safety in the area amid ongoing tensions and sporadic violence.