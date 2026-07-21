Pioneering Mine Closures: India's Leap Towards Sustainable Coalfield Revitalization

The Ministry of Coal has announced the upcoming release of the 'Annual Report on Mine Closure' (AAROH) to advance sustainable practices in the coal sector. A new partnership with Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) is set to be formalized, marking a significant step in the revitalization of former mining areas.

Mine closure marks a critical phase in mining, encompassing ecological restoration, land reclamation, and the innovative reuse of post-mining land to provide economic and community benefits. In efforts to promote scientific mine closure and sustainable land-use planning, the Ministry has introduced frameworks like RECLAIM and L.I.V.E.S., alongside SUVIKALP, a tool aiding in evaluating repurposing options.

For the first time since independence, 42 coal mines have undergone scientific closure under approved plans, demonstrating successful ecological and community-centric reclamation. The showcased innovations in mine reclamation will also be highlighted in an exhibition featuring initiatives by major coal and mining organizations as well as new vocational training under the Revised Jharia Master Plan.