Pioneering Mine Closures: India's Leap Towards Sustainable Coalfield Revitalization

The Ministry of Coal unveiled the AAROH report to propel ecological and economic benefits from closed mines. Debuting partnerships with Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) and industry leaders, India showcases innovations in scientific mine reclamation, aiming for future sustainable repurposing of former coal sites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 15:33 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 15:33 IST
Pioneering Mine Closures: India's Leap Towards Sustainable Coalfield Revitalization
Coal Ministry Logo (Image/X/CoalMinistry). Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Coal has announced the upcoming release of the 'Annual Report on Mine Closure' (AAROH) to advance sustainable practices in the coal sector. A new partnership with Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) is set to be formalized, marking a significant step in the revitalization of former mining areas.

Mine closure marks a critical phase in mining, encompassing ecological restoration, land reclamation, and the innovative reuse of post-mining land to provide economic and community benefits. In efforts to promote scientific mine closure and sustainable land-use planning, the Ministry has introduced frameworks like RECLAIM and L.I.V.E.S., alongside SUVIKALP, a tool aiding in evaluating repurposing options.

For the first time since independence, 42 coal mines have undergone scientific closure under approved plans, demonstrating successful ecological and community-centric reclamation. The showcased innovations in mine reclamation will also be highlighted in an exhibition featuring initiatives by major coal and mining organizations as well as new vocational training under the Revised Jharia Master Plan.

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