Russia Tightens Security on Grain Shipping Routes

Russia placed new restrictions on vessel anchoring in unprotected regions of two ports critical to its grain shipment routes in the Azov Sea, as detailed in a government decree released on Tuesday.

The decree specifically addresses maritime operations at the ports of Azov in the Azov Sea and Kavkaz in the Kerch Strait.

This decision follows Ukrainian assaults on tankers and commercial vessels that led to shipping restrictions in the Sea of Azov—a vital corridor for about one-quarter of Russia's grain exports—starting last Friday.