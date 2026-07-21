Russia Tightens Security on Grain Shipping Routes

Russia has imposed restrictions on vessel anchoring in unprotected areas of two key ports in the Azov Sea. This move is a response to recent Ukrainian attacks on commercial ships, impacting a crucial route for Russia's grain exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 15:39 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 15:39 IST
Russia Tightens Security on Grain Shipping Routes
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  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia placed new restrictions on vessel anchoring in unprotected regions of two ports critical to its grain shipment routes in the Azov Sea, as detailed in a government decree released on Tuesday.

The decree specifically addresses maritime operations at the ports of Azov in the Azov Sea and Kavkaz in the Kerch Strait.

This decision follows Ukrainian assaults on tankers and commercial vessels that led to shipping restrictions in the Sea of Azov—a vital corridor for about one-quarter of Russia's grain exports—starting last Friday.

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