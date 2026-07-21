Hyderabad's Badruka School Launches AI Lab to Prepare Future Business Leaders

Badruka School of Management in Hyderabad introduces its new AI Lab, aiming to integrate artificial intelligence into management education. The facility will provide hands-on learning experiences for students and staff, empowering them to tackle real-world business challenges with AI proficiency and innovative problem-solving skills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 21-07-2026 15:41 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 15:41 IST
Hyderabad's Badruka School Launches AI Lab to Prepare Future Business Leaders
The AI Lab aims to equip students, faculty, and staff with hands-on experience in leveraging artificial intelligence for business innovation, decision-making, and problem-solving. Image Credit: ANI

Badruka School of Management (BSM) in Hyderabad has unveiled a state-of-the-art AI Lab, reinforcing its mission to integrate artificial intelligence into management education. Uniquely designed as a tech-integrated business school, BSM is committed to grooming leaders adept at navigating the challenges of an AI-driven business landscape.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by notable figures including NVS Reddy, Managing Director of Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd. & Hyderabad Airport Metro Ltd., alongside prominent members of the Seth Ghasiram Gopikishan Badruka Educational Society. The AI Lab is equipped with cutting-edge workstations and access to leading AI platforms, offering substantial resources for experiential learning and interdisciplinary collaboration.

BSM's AI Lab initiative aims to cultivate AI fluency among its community—instilling competencies to engage ethically and effectively with AI technology. Moving beyond traditional education, BSM aspires to prepare graduates to lead with intelligence, innovation, and strategic insight in industries increasingly defined by artificial intelligence advances.

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