Trump's Global Tariff Impact: New Measures Expected

U.S. President Donald Trump is on the brink of imposing new tariffs targeting numerous countries, according to a report from the Financial Times on Tuesday.

The current 10% global tariff is set to expire on Friday, prompting expectations that the new tariffs, which could be implemented as early as this week, will follow suit with the existing rate.

In addition, the administration is conducting further investigations that could lead to legal justification for introducing higher tariffs. Reuters has not yet confirmed the Financial Times' report.