Trump's Global Tariff Impact: New Measures Expected
President Donald Trump is set to introduce new tariffs on multiple countries as early as this week. The existing 10% global tariff is due to expire on Friday, and the new duties are expected to mirror this rate. Additional investigations may allow for higher tariffs.
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Donald Trump is on the brink of imposing new tariffs targeting numerous countries, according to a report from the Financial Times on Tuesday.
The current 10% global tariff is set to expire on Friday, prompting expectations that the new tariffs, which could be implemented as early as this week, will follow suit with the existing rate.
In addition, the administration is conducting further investigations that could lead to legal justification for introducing higher tariffs. Reuters has not yet confirmed the Financial Times' report.
ALSO READ
-
Escalating Tensions in the Gulf: US-Iran Conflict Intensifies
-
Tensions Peak: Trump's Crucial Decision Amidst US-Iran Confrontation
-
Trump's 50% Tariffs on Canadian Imports Escalate Trade Tensions
-
Trump Sparks Trade Friction with Sweeping Tariffs on Canadian Imports
-
Spain's Triumph in the World Cup: A Day of Highlights and Controversies