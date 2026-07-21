Oil: The True Mover of Global Markets Amid Middle East Turmoil

Despite the AI buzz, it's oil that's driving global markets as tensions rise in the Middle East, notably affecting investors with contrasting signals. A proposed ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran brings hope yet risks linger with potential disruptions in oil supply and economics, challenging European and global markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 10:00 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 10:00 IST
Oil: The True Mover of Global Markets Amid Middle East Turmoil
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The ongoing conflict in the Middle East, rather than advances in artificial intelligence, is the primary driver of global markets, as investors navigate through uncertain signals. While hopes of mediation offer some relief, the situation remains volatile with potential for disappointment and further supply disruptions.

On Tuesday, Brent futures saw a slight decline from a month-high, as investors clung to hopes of conflict resolution. Challenging these hopes, Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis threatened a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia, signaling potential new disruptions. Meanwhile, Tehran reportedly received a ceasefire proposal expected to last ten days, raising market optimism.

The drop in oil prices coincided with a surge in chip stocks, notably boosting South Korea's KOSPI index amid broader concerns around AI investments and profitability. However, European futures showed a slight decrease reflecting ongoing fragility as inflation worries persist, complicating economic prospects for newly appointed UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham.

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