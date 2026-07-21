Desalination Under Fire: Gulf's Water Lifeline at Risk

Amid escalating tensions in the Gulf, Iranian military strikes have compromised a crucial desalination plant in Kuwait, raising significant alarm over the protection of critical infrastructure in the region.

The potential for additional assaults looms large, driven by Iran's stern warnings following U.S. threats targeting its fuel and energy sectors. This situation emphasizes the vulnerability of Gulf Arab states, heavily reliant on desalination for their basic water needs.

As the conflict intensifies, Gulf countries find themselves in a precarious position, evaluating their defensive capacities and considering the development and safeguarding of mega-desalination plants to ensure water security.