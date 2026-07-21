Sterling Slips as New UK Finance Minister Faces Fiscal Challenges

The UK's sterling showed a slight dip as gilts remained steady on Tuesday, just a day after John Healey was appointed Britain's finance minister. Investors are keenly observing for any new directions in fiscal policy under the leadership of Prime Minister Andy Burnham.

Sterling pared early gains against the dollar, trading down by 0.15% at $1.34, while falling 0.19% against the euro. Healey, who was unexpectedly named for the pivotal finance role, will be navigating challenges like funding new investments and adhering to fiscal rules.

Defence stocks rose following expectations that Healey might bolster defence spending, a sector previously undervalued under Keir Starmer's government. Positive UK economic data brightens the outlook for potential interest rate cuts, as the government aims to alleviate the cost-of-living crisis with measures like electricity tax cuts.