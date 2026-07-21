Novo Nordisk vs. Eli Lilly: Battle Over Weight-Loss Drug Claims

Novo Nordisk has taken legal action against Eli Lilly, accusing the American pharmaceutical giant of false advertising by suggesting its weight-loss treatments are superior to Novo's products.

The Danish company filed a lawsuit in New Jersey's U.S. District Court, asserting that Lilly breached federal and state laws, including the Lanham Act, with misleading advertisements for its obesity drug Zepbound and diabetes medicine Mounjaro.

Novo is demanding that Lilly retract these ads and issue corrective ones, highlighting inconsistencies in how Lilly portrayed weight-loss results without acknowledging new higher-dose versions of Novo's drugs.