Novo Nordisk vs. Eli Lilly: Battle Over Weight-Loss Drug Claims
Novo Nordisk is suing competitor Eli Lilly in U.S. federal court for allegedly misleading consumers through false advertising regarding their weight-loss medicines. The lawsuit claims Lilly unlawfully compared drug dosages in their advertising, prompting Novo to seek corrective measures. Novo accuses Lilly of ignoring warnings to cease such advertisements.
- Country:
- United States
Novo Nordisk has taken legal action against Eli Lilly, accusing the American pharmaceutical giant of false advertising by suggesting its weight-loss treatments are superior to Novo's products.
The Danish company filed a lawsuit in New Jersey's U.S. District Court, asserting that Lilly breached federal and state laws, including the Lanham Act, with misleading advertisements for its obesity drug Zepbound and diabetes medicine Mounjaro.
Novo is demanding that Lilly retract these ads and issue corrective ones, highlighting inconsistencies in how Lilly portrayed weight-loss results without acknowledging new higher-dose versions of Novo's drugs.
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