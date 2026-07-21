BIMSTEC's Bold Vision: Celebrating 30 Years of Regional Unity

Indra Mani Pandey, Secretary General of BIMSTEC, announced that Bangladesh is considering hosting the next summit in 2027, coinciding with the 30th anniversary of the organization and the conclusion of its chairmanship. Speaking to the press, Pandey emphasized the significance of this milestone, which he anticipates will be a landmark occasion.

Pandey outlined the ongoing process of evaluating and expanding the priority sectors for regional cooperation under BIMSTEC, stressing that member nations regularly assess progress and identify new areas for collaboration. He highlighted that every initiative within BIMSTEC is a result of consensus among member states, ensuring mutual benefits.

Addressing the challenges in implementing international initiatives, Pandey recognized the common hurdles faced by organizations in translating decisions into practical cooperation. Despite these obstacles, BIMSTEC remains focused on actionable strategies, maintaining close communication with member states to ensure effective execution of action plans and maximize regional benefits.