YSRCP Challenges TDP’s Claims on Investment and Job Creation in Andhra Pradesh

The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) has cast doubt on the Andhra Pradesh government's claims regarding investment and job creation. Of the 10 monitored projects, only two have completed construction. The YSRCP questions the real investment achieved and the number of jobs genuinely generated, challenging the official projections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 17:26 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 17:26 IST
YSRCP Challenges TDP’s Claims on Investment and Job Creation in Andhra Pradesh
YSR Congress Party President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) has raised serious concerns over the Andhra Pradesh government's assertions of significant investment inflow and job creation in the state. Criticizing the TDP-led administration's claims, the YSRCP has questioned the credibility of the reported economic progress.

In response to an inquiry from YSRCP MP PV Midhun Reddy in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada disclosed that only two out of ten investment projects, monitored by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and Invest India, had completed construction in the past two years. The estimated investment linked to these projects stands at Rs 6,962 crore, with a projection of 22,167 jobs once operational, according to the Center's data.

The YSRCP argues that these employment figures remain speculative, with no evidence of current jobs created. Furthermore, the party demands clarity on the actual investment realized to date, the number of industries initiating commercial production, and the current employment numbers. Citing additional figures, the YSRCP highlights a disparity between the government's boasts of industrial growth and the realities on the ground.

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