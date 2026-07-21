Semiconductor Surge: AI, Stocks, and Global Tensions

Semiconductor stocks spearheaded a rebound in U.S. futures markets on Tuesday, as investors turned their attention to upcoming major tech earnings. This comes amid geopolitical tensions and uncertainty in global energy supplies due to escalating conflicts involving Iran.

Meanwhile, oil prices rebounded after early losses, and investors remain cautious about how these developments might impact inflation and the actions of central banks. UBS Global Wealth Management suggests that earnings growth will likely continue to drive equity markets forward, despite semiconductor stocks recently experiencing a bear-market decline.

Investor focus is shifting toward imminent financial results from tech giants like Alphabet and Intel, which could determine the future of the AI trade. Additional tariff measures from the U.S. on imports from countries including Canada could further influence market dynamics.