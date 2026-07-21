Seismic Jolt in Yunnan: A Quiet Earthquake Strikes
A magnitude 5.0 earthquake hit Yunnan province in southwestern China. The quake occurred at 7:43 p.m. local time. Residents in Mojiang county, the epicenter, experienced significant tremors. So far, there have been no reports of casualties or property damage, according to state media Xinhua.
- Country:
- China
A magnitude 5.0 earthquake shook the southwestern Chinese province of Yunnan late Tuesday evening, as reported by the China Earthquake Networks Centre.
Residents of Mojiang county, where the epicenter was located, experienced significant tremors, according to China's state-run Xinhua news agency.
No reports of casualties or property damage have been received thus far, authorities have confirmed through Xinhua's latest updates.
ALSO READ
-
Global Headlines: Trade, Incidents, and Diplomatic Tensions Shape the World Stage
-
Significant Decline in China's Iranian Oil Purchases
-
Global Outcry as China's New Ethnic Unity Law Sparks Controversy
-
China and EU: Building a Balanced Trade Future
-
U.S. and China Prepare for Groundbreaking AI Dialogue Amid Rising Tensions