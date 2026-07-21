Call to Lift Ebola Travel Restrictions on Uganda

Africa's top public health authority has reached out to U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., urging a reassessment of the current travel restrictions on Uganda. The country, which has been under the cloud of Ebola-related restrictions, has not documented any recent cases, marking about a month of no new infections.

This development has led to increased calls for the United States to reconsider its travel policy and allow greater movement to and from Uganda. The request underscores the progress Uganda has made in managing the Ebola threat.

Officials argue that lifting the restrictions would not only acknowledge Uganda's public health efforts but also facilitate international cooperation and economic activities affected by the travel bans.