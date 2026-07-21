Call to Lift Ebola Travel Restrictions on Uganda

Africa's leading public health official has urged U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lift travel restrictions imposed on Uganda due to Ebola. The country has not reported any new Ebola infections in the past month, prompting the call for eased restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 17:48 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 17:48 IST
Call to Lift Ebola Travel Restrictions on Uganda
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  • United States

Africa's top public health authority has reached out to U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., urging a reassessment of the current travel restrictions on Uganda. The country, which has been under the cloud of Ebola-related restrictions, has not documented any recent cases, marking about a month of no new infections.

This development has led to increased calls for the United States to reconsider its travel policy and allow greater movement to and from Uganda. The request underscores the progress Uganda has made in managing the Ebola threat.

Officials argue that lifting the restrictions would not only acknowledge Uganda's public health efforts but also facilitate international cooperation and economic activities affected by the travel bans.

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