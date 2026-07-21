China and EU: Building a Balanced Trade Future

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi encouraged European lawmakers in Beijing to foster a positive, evolving trade relationship between China and the EU. Emphasizing a long-term vision, Wang aimed to achieve an 'upward dynamic balance' in bilateral trade. The remarks came from China’s foreign ministry statement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 17:48 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 17:48 IST
China and EU: Building a Balanced Trade Future
  • Country:
  • China

On Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi hosted a delegation of European lawmakers in Beijing, urging both China and the European Union to cultivate a balanced growth in trade relations.

Wang Yi emphasized the importance of a long-term perspective in achieving an 'upward dynamic balance' in bilateral trade ties.

The appeal was made public through a statement issued by China’s foreign ministry, highlighting the diplomatic focus on sustaining positive economic cooperation.

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