China and EU: Building a Balanced Trade Future
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi encouraged European lawmakers in Beijing to foster a positive, evolving trade relationship between China and the EU. Emphasizing a long-term vision, Wang aimed to achieve an 'upward dynamic balance' in bilateral trade. The remarks came from China’s foreign ministry statement.
- Country:
- China
On Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi hosted a delegation of European lawmakers in Beijing, urging both China and the European Union to cultivate a balanced growth in trade relations.
Wang Yi emphasized the importance of a long-term perspective in achieving an 'upward dynamic balance' in bilateral trade ties.
The appeal was made public through a statement issued by China’s foreign ministry, highlighting the diplomatic focus on sustaining positive economic cooperation.
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